Rare items are among the lots up for sale in an online auction of memorabilia to be hosted on Saturday by Edinburgh Monarchs’ 100 fund-raising group.



The event starts at 2pm and the organisers hope to involve fans throughout speedway.



A full list of sale items can be viewed on the Edinburgh website and this will also be the route for fans to join the Zoom meeting for the auction which will be hosted by Scott Wilson.



Bids can be sent in advance to Scott on auction@scott-wilson.net along with contact details and among the top items is a Peugeot 206 car donated by Ronnie Anderson with an MOT up to March 2021.



Ritchie Worrall (pictured) has donated the Kevlars worn when Leicester Lions won the league last season.



There are pre-war badges donated by Les Hudson, a Peter Carr signed helmet from his Armadale glory days, signed photos of Jack Young and an 1995 Monarchs’ race jacket signed by Kenny McKinna.



Other items include a meal with Josh Pickering when he is back in the UK and a meal for two donated by the Black Bull in Mid Calder, long-term backers of the club.





