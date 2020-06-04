Edinburgh Monarchs will be ready to start the 2020 season as soon as the go ahead has been received.



The news comes only days after Glasgow Tigers confirmed they will not run this season.



Alex Harkess, What the Fork Monarchs’ chairman, confirmed he has been in regular contact with, British Speedway Chairman, Rob Godfrey.



And he said: “I’ve confirmed all along that we wished to be included in any plans for 2020.”



Stadium owners, the Cochrane family, have also confirmed that the arena will be ready for action as soon as the green light is given.



Harkess added: “It is likely that we’ll need to put social distancing measures in place before we can open the door,s but we have formulated plans already. We will follow all Government regulations.



A recent fans survey shows that supporters are ready to come to watch and the expectation is that the Armadale Stellar Devils will also run.



Like this: Like Loading...