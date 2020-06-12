A new online toolkit has been published to help inform travel decisions as Scotland begins to change its lockdown restrictions, with caution.

The online guide, aimed at employers, workers and transport organisations, contains a range of assets and advice to help people in Scotland travel as safely as possible and to minimise the risk to themselves and others of contracting and spreading the virus.

People in Scotland are still advised to only travel if their journey is essential, for example, for some forms of work or shopping. They should ask themselves if their journey is really necessary, and if they do need to travel, try walking, wheeling or cycling.

The online toolkit will be adapted and updated as the country moves through the different phases of lockdown restrictions. There may also be geographical differences depending on circumstances.

Transport operators and employers are being urged to share the advice in the toolkit to help keep their customers and employees safe.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Michael Matheson, said: “We know these times are challenging for everyone and it is important we stay travel safe. We want to ensure people consider if their journey is absolutely necessary, plan ahead, and if they do have to travel for an essential journey, they are able to do so safely and confidently.

“This toolkit will act as a source of the most up-to-date resources for employers and their staff, as well as transport operators.

“People should first consider if their travel is necessary. Then, if the journey could be completed by walking, wheeling or cycling. People should always consider if public transport is the right choice for their journey, be mindful of guidance and restrictions, plan ahead, and avoid peak times.

“Maintaining physical distance remains vitally important, while washing your hands regularly will help keep you, and others safe. We also recommend those travelling by public transport wear face coverings. By playing your part you can help limit the spread of disease and protect yourself, your family and your local community.

“Complying with signage on public transport and at stations or stops will help your fellow passengers and staff to ensure we can all travel safely.

“This is a challenging time but by making these adjustments we’re all helping to keep each other safe.”

Like this: Like Loading...