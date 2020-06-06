People Know How and Polwarth Parish Church have been working together during the last year, bringing their project All Aboard to life.

Together, the Scottish charity and the church will run a boat from the Polwarth Pontoon aboard the Union Canal, promoting learning and positive engagement with the community within this unique environment.

After a successful pilot last summer, the project has been awarded various grants allowing the partner organisations to near their goal of purchasing their own canal boat. In planning the purchase, they have been engaging widely with the canal community to find the most suitable boat with which they can provide the best support.

Now in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak they are finding new ways to continue this community engagement through their Stories Along the Union Canal campaign.

As they prepare to take this big step forward on the canal, they have been looking backwards, to the history and memories of this community. These stories and memories have been compiled into an interactive map on their website and People Know How will be sharing these stories regularly over the next month, starting Monday 8 June, with an open call for new entries.

See the map and submit your memories

