Former Hibs star ’Super’ John McGinn has been named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association International Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old scored seven goals in six Scotland appearances in the last year, including a hat-trick against San Marino.

McGinn joined Hibs from St Mirren whom he helped win the League Cup, beating Hearts in the final and then earned iconic status at Easter Road as part of the 2016 Scottish Cup winning team.

He also helped Hibs to promotion back to the Premiership as champions before moving south to Aston Villa in a big money move.

He immediately became a supporters’ favourite and scored the goal in the Championship play-off final at Wembley that won promotion to the top flight for Villa.

McGinn suffered an ankle break earlier this year and many fans believe that his absence contributed to Villa dropping to the bottom three however he is hoping to return to action in the English Premier League when the COVID-19 shutdown is lifted.

He was back in training last week and he’s likely to play a key role as his club side look to avoid relegation from the English top flight.

Former Hibs’ Head Coach Neil Lennon was also recognised by the writers and named the ‘Manager of the Year.’

