A teenage boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Shetland pony in West Lothian.

The small horse was found dead in a field behind Roman Camp Cottages, Broxburn, around 11am on Monday.

A police investigation established that the crime had taken place overnight.

Following enquiries made by West Lothian based officers a suspect was traced and he is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

