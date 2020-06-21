The hotel bosses who turned adversity on its head by giving rooms to health workers at the height of the pandemic, have revealed what this meant for their business.

Instead of shutting down during the lockdown, Ten Hill Place in Edinburgh offered accommodation to frontline workers for a total of 2137 nights – at a cost of £100,000.

Edinburgh’s biggest independent hotel has now wound down the scheme, which ran from 27 March 2020 and management say they are incredibly proud of the role the hotel played in helping during the coronavirus crisis.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at Surgeons Quarter, which owns the hotel, said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to accommodate key workers and give them a safe space to rest and recover between difficult shifts.

“We are so proud of the small part our team has played in helping those at the frontline fighting this virus.

“This time has also been essential for us to make sure our teams operate with the highest levels of hygiene and cleanliness possible. It has also given the opportunity for our staff to practice social distancing guidelines which will continue well into the future.”

During the last couple of months, the 129-room, four-star hotel provided free accommodation for more than 500 medical and clinical staff working in the city’s hospitals. It also provided thousands of free meals to the workers.

Dr Tracey Gillies, Medical Director, NHS Lothian, said: “Our thanks and gratitude go to the hotel staff and to the many other people and organisations who have supported NHS workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their generosity is much appreciated.”

The invaluable service provided much-needed respite for exhausted workers before and after long shifts at both the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Mr Mitchell added: “Now our focus is on preparing for the next phase. Like everyone else in the hotel and hospitality sector we want to get back to business.

“We are awaiting updated guidance from Ministers and are fervently hoping that we can reopen to guests as soon as The Scottish Government says it is safe to do so.”

Ten Hill Place is owned and operated by Surgeons Quarter, the commercial arm of The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh. All profits from Ten Hill Place go towards supporting the College’s charitable aims of advancing surgical standards worldwide.

Surgeons Quarter Travel, its recently launched travel agency, also continues to match workers throughout the country with free stays offered by hotels, B&Bs and letting operators willing to accommodate front line staff.

Surgeons Quarter promotes, sells and manages all commercial activities held within the RCSEd campus. All profits support the charitable aims of the College which are education, assessment and advancement in surgical standards worldwide.

THANK YOU MESSAGES

The hotel has been flooded with thank you cards and messages. These included:

A grateful doctor who wrote: “Your support and care through this time has meant I can continue to work and do the thing I love most – be a doctor to those who need it and be a mummy to two mischievous little girls.”

An intensive care nurse who wrote: “I can’t find the words to explain what a difference your kindness and hospitality has made to what has been the most difficult two months of my 20-year nursing career.”

A registered paediatric surgeon whose card read: “I have never been prouder of being a member of RCSEd. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I really appreciated all the care and hospitality I have received … I hope to come and stay in happier times.”

Another frontline hospital worker called Jeni, wrote: “You’re such selfless human beings that have made the biggest impact! You’ve allowed us to rest easy after our shifts and I can’t thank you enough for that.”

A medical worker who wrote: “My stay has felt like a second home to me, peaceful and relaxed even during these circumstances. Saying thank you doesn’t even come close to expressing how wonderful you have been.”

Another who wrote; “We really appreciated that you provided a place to stay when all other hotels had closed for the lockdown. We will, no doubt, be back in better times.”

A selection of thank you cards from frontline hosptial workers who were given free hotel rooms in Edinburgh at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic. Ten Hill Place hotel opened its doors to more than 500 hospital workers, giving them a place to stay between shifts.

A hotel has been flooded with thank you messages from frontline hospital workers who stayed there for free at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic. Ten Hill Place in Edinburgh offered free rooms and meals to hospital staff between gruelling shifts. The hotel accommodated more than 500 workers who stayed a total of 2137 nights at a cost of £100,000

Like this: Like Loading...