This is almost the end of Volunteers’ Week which runs from 1 to 7 June. There are many people who regularly volunteer, but if there is one thing which the pandemic has brought to the fore it is a community spirit.

Many people in Edinburgh who are furloughed have put their hand forward to help over the last couple of months.

Volunteers’ Week is an annual celebration of the contribution and work of millions of volunteers who give up their time to help others.

During the pandemic, volunteers have signed up to help in record numbers through the Scotland Cares initiative – over 53,000 in one month – joining the thousands of people who were already helping, either with one of Scotland’s many voluntary and community sector groups or informally with neighbours.

MSP Gordon Macdonald said:“Volunteers’ Week gives us a chance to celebrate the contributions of volunteers who have made such a huge difference to their local areas.

“Many people in Edinburgh have taken on Covid-19 related volunteering roles to help communities deal with the many consequences of the coronavirus, and it’s more important than ever to show our appreciation for their hard work.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all of the volunteers who have helped the NHS and their local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic, and continue to do so.

“Volunteers will be critical in our efforts to support and rebuild our communities, and I am sure I speak for everyone in Edinburgh when I say we are all appreciative and grateful to those who are ensuring people across the country get the help and support they need.”

https://www.volunteersweek.scot/

