Now that businesses are being shown the way out of lockdown and can sell their wares again, it is clear that they have to remind their customers where they are and what they can do.

Also businesses will have to attract new customers at this point too.

So one way to do that is to use your digital marketing opportunities.

Jamie Love, CEO & Founder of Monumental Marketing can offer help to small businesses needing an extra boost to get going again, and have many tips on how to retain a positive, exciting and hopeful message.

Mr Love said:”It is safe to say that digital is here to stay. Now is the perfect time to make use of your digital channels to communicate to your audience.

“Over the last few months, we have seen an increase in traffic and engagement across all social platforms, as well as in general web usage by demographics that previously have not been as active online. Social media allows you to tap into a nearby audience for a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising.

“People have spent months cooped up indoors and cannot wait to find you, so be sure to be visible and discoverable!Pre-COVID marketing was highly focused on enticing users who may already know about you through the doors with catchy promotions and creatives. Now users are just looking to find whether you’re open for business and what experience they can expect.

“Communities are being very supportive of small businesses, so this is the perfect opportunity to let them get to know yours.”

https://www.monumentalmarketing.co.uk/

Like this: Like Loading...