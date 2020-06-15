Police are appealing for information following a theft by housebreaking to a business premises in Newbridge which took place overnight between Saturday, 13 June, and Sunday, 14 June.

Entry was forced to a unit in Newbridge Industrial Estate and £350,000 worth of items were stolen, including three pre-registered Range Rover SVRs, one coloured black, one white and one grey.

The following registration plates are of interest to the investigation and may be on the stolen vehicles – 20 JH, SN66 VJZ and AV63 ECW.

It is believed that the suspects would have used another vehicle in the incident.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Edinburgh CID, said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police immediately.

“Although the property was secure, I would also like to take this opportunity to remind business owners to review their security – make sure to keep your doors and windows locked at all time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1171 of Sunday, 14 June or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

