Two Edinburgh friends have committed to a COVID-19 compliant 24hr challenge in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Edinburgh College student Charlie Brett and next door neighbour Toby Gray who is in his final year at Merchiston Castle School aim to cover an incredible 360km of running, cycling and rowing over a 24 hour period.

The challenge will take place on between 11am on Saturday 27th and 11am on Sunday 28th June at 26 Woodhall Bank, Edinburgh where every hour, on the hour, the pair will row for 2km, run for 3km and cycle for 10km, all on static equipment.

Charlie Betts

So far, in only four days of fundraising, Charlie and Toby have raised over £3,000 and have now set a target of £5,000.

Social distancing measures will be in place for those friends and family who are able to pop past and support and there will also be a bake sale with COVID-19 compliance packaging.

Charlie told the Edinburgh Reporter: “We were inspired by Southern Knights captain Craig Jackson who is one of my lecturers. He did a 12-hour challenge on behalf of the NHS, so we decided to do a similar challenge although Toby suggested that we try for 24-hours.

Toby Gray

“We decided to raise money on behalf of the charity Cancer Research UK as we have both lost someone close to us whilst one of our friends has just finished treatment for a second term of cancer.

“Although Toby and I will be doing the physical challenges, it’s really a family affair. My sister Katie and Toby’s sisters Lucy and Poppy are helping out with a bake sale on the day as well as handing out flyers.

“We have been training 6-8 hours a day which is tough but we are both looking forward to the challenge.”

Toby added: “Nothing compares to the challenge people with cancer go through so we need to be challenging ourselves as much as possible.”

To donate to this worthwhile cause visit

The event is sponsored by The Fishmarket, Gilson Gray and Ondine.

There will be a Zoom Live Stream ID 210-614-6147 and people are invited to join in the Zoom call.

The charity fund around 50% of all cancer research in the UK however the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having a huge impact on charities, including Cancer Research UK and the people affected with cancer they support. The charity predict a likely drop of 20-25% in their fundraising income over the coming financial year.

1 in 2 people will get cancer in their lifetime, and COVID-19 won’t change that. It’s important to contact your doctor if you have any possible signs or symptoms of cancer.

