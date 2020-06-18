Two boys aged 15 and 16 years have been charged in relation to the theft of a ‘Just Eat’ bike.

They were seen by police during the early hours of Tuesday 16 June 2020 riding the bike in the London Road area.

Chief Inspector Neil Wilson from St Leonard’s Police Station said “There has been a significant increase in the theft of ‘Just Eat’ bikes this year compared to the same period last year.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

“At a time when the residents of Edinburgh are being encouraged to use active travel options such as cycling, our communities are, more than ever, relying on the Edinburgh Cycle Hire Scheme which was launched in September 2018 as part of the city’s sustainable transport plan. The scheme is managed and operated by Serco on behalf of Transport for Edinburgh and the theft and vandalism of these bikes and the hire stations has a significant financial impact.

“Officers identified this bike as being stolen due to the flashing red and blue lights on the front. During a legitimate hire the front light will flash white and the rear will flash red. We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour will continue with focused patrols in key areas in Edinburgh in an effort to combat this trend.”

If you see an abandoned ‘Just Eat Cycles’ bike displaying flashing red and blue lights to the front, please call 101.

If you see one of these bikes being ridden with flashing red and blue lights to the front, please call 999.

