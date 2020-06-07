At the Black Lives Matter protest in Holyrood Park, one of the key speeches was made by Sir Geoffrey Palmer.

We have already interviewed Sir Geoff about the slave trade in Edinburgh and the fact that there is evidence of it all around us here in the capital.

While protesters in Bristol have toppled a statue of Sir Edward Colston, Sir Geoffrey told the peaceful crowd in Edinburgh today that the statue of Sir Henry Melville Dundas must stay in place.

He explained that it was important to record the history of the slave trade, but use the statue as a way of teaching children about it, and educating them that this must not be part of anyone’s future.

And finally for now part of the speech by @SirGeoffPalmer who urges leaving the Henry Melville Dundas statue in place in St Andrew Square – but with a plaque to explain the history of the man – a gradual abolitionist – who he says caused the deaths of a further 600,000 slaves

Professor Sir Geoff Palmer. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

