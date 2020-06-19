Vienna, capital of Austria with a rich artistic and intellectual legacy, has already opened its borders to tourists from 31 countries but not yet to Britain, Portugal and Sweden.



Tourism bosses said in a webinar that they have urged hoteliers not to put up prices.



Attractions and museums are re-opening – many are free – along with restaurants and the city’s famed coffee houses.



Events are also planned with up to 100 people allowed currently, 250 indoors and 500 outdoors from July increasing to 500 indoors and 750 outside in August.



No information yet on the famous Christmas Market but the 65m ferris wheel (seen in movies including James Bond and The Third Man) is running and the city continues to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a series of events.



The city hosts 10,000 live classical music performances a year, and music is in the DNA of Vienna with a different ballet or opera performance every night in the Opera House (98% capacity but standing room tickets from 10E).



Vienna is also famed for the music of Mozart, Mahler and, of course, Strauss and is renowned for its Imperial heritage (Schonbrunn and Habsburg’s summer palace).



Art exhibitions, including works by Egon Schiele and Gustav Klimt, plus boasts open spaces including the Ringstrasse, the most important street in the city are draws.



The “stress free” city is home to iconic buildings and there is also the Goldenes Quartier, with flagship stores, Kohlmarkt, known for jewellery, and Karnter Strasse, the most famous High Street in the Capital.



To escape the city, locals and tourists head for the Danube with sailing, fishing – popular, particularly in the evening with trout the target – and swimming among the activities.



Coffee houses are the place to try apple strudel and decide if you like the world-famous dish with or without crumbs.



Get around by using the city pass. There are four versions a basic for 24, 48 or 72 hours or one with add-on including a hop-on, hop bus and an all inclusive with airport transfer.



For a refreshment try wine made from grapes grown in the city from as early as 1132AD. White wine dominates and many of the 630 producers are reachable on foot or tram. The most famous is Wiener Germischter Satz which roughly translates as a Viennese mixed blend.



Tempted to go post-lockdown? See www.wien.info or email info@wien.info and you will be. Enjoy.

