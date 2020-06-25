Edinburgh’s Wedgwood the Restaurant was one of the first dining establishments in the city to offer a Covid-19 friendly delivery dining service and now, with summer here, chef patron Paul Wedgwood has announced a new “at home” al fresco restaurant experience.



With restrictions easing on gatherings and more people socialising in their gardens at home Paul wanted to offer more than a takeaway meal.

He explains: “There is something a little bit special about al fresco dining, whether it is a picnic in the park or just eating dinner in your back garden. I think it’s a bit of a novelty factor here in Scotland and definitely signifies summer. The fresh air increases your appetite, and everybody feels more relaxed. As a chef, you cook to give people enjoyment, so I have missed the connection you get when cooking in the restaurant for customers. If they can’t come to me, then I shall go to them! I am looking forward to bringing a little bit of the restaurant to the gardens of Edinburgh!”



Known for his nose-to-tail cooking approach and use of seasonal Scottish ingredients, Paul will be providing the same quality of food that is usually served in his award-winning restaurant. All dishes will be freshly prepared and designed to be cooked out of doors using accessible power points.



Paul Wedgwood added: “The service is completely bespoke, I will liaise with customers and they can choose whatever they like from our selection of dishes and ingredients, whether it be a two course menu or seven course tasting menu. We have been planning this for a while to ensure that not only government advice, but health and safety guidelines are safely adhered to, to allow for the best possible experience.”



The Wedgwood Alfresco experience starts from £200 with a maximum of eight people per booking in accordance with Scottish Government guidelines. The outdoor space must be large enough to ensure a two metre distance between Paul and guests. Guests must provide their own plates and cutlery. Once the dishes have been plated, Paul will set aside for guests to collect. The outdoor space must have its own entrance and access to a power point.



For a few weeks now, Wedgwood the restaurant has been operating a successful collection and delivery service. The menu changes on a weekly basis and is designed to reheat at home. Recently, delivery areas have been extended to include West and East Lothian.



info@wedgwoodtherestaurant.co.uk



wedgwoodtherestaurant.co.uk

267 Canongate, Royal Mile, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ

0131 558 8737

@wedgwoodtherestaurant

