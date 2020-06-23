Edinburgh International Film Festival & Unique Events launch new monthly Drive-In Movies event at Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh International Film Festival and Unique Events, the team behind the capital’s successful ‘Film Fest in the City’ outdoor cinema events have teamed up with Edinburgh Airport to produce a new monthly event for cinema fans throughout the rest of 2020.

From 8 July 2020 those who have registered online at www.edfilmfest.org.uk will be the first to receive detailed film and ticket announcements and be able to book for these special events, which take off on Friday 7 – Sunday 9 August, giving families and young film fans some end-of-school holiday fun, then taking place on the last weekend of each month from Thursday 27 -Sunday 30 August.

The film loaded weekends, programmed by the EIFF team, will include four screenings a day starting with a ‘Drive-In Kids Club’ at 10am, Family Favourites in the afternoon, an evening Blockbuster and a late-night screening of Cult Classics for grown-ups. There will be special Halloween and Christmas screenings and activities in October and December. The films will be shown on a state of the art 100sqm LED screen, one of the largest mobile screens in the world with the audio broadcast straight to car radios, for audiences to control the soundtrack.

Pre-film activity will help to keep people entertained before the movie starts with on-screen movie quizzes, car discos, competitions and give-aways. Cinema food and snacks will be available to order and purchase pre-event and collected on arrival at the event, along with a selection of quality local food suppliers on-site to support local businesses.

With cars parked 2 metres apart Drive-In Movies will be a safe environment for families and friends to enjoy an event, in line with government guidelines for outdoor events.

Standard tickets are expected to be priced at £35.00 per vehicle for up to 5 people, with a number of tickets being made available to EIFF’s community partners. Films will be captioned where possible.

Ken Hay, Chief Executive of Edinburgh International Film Festival said: “We’re delighted we’ve found a way to bring some great films to Edinburgh audiences despite the challenges we currently face. It’s not the Festival as we know it but still a way to bring a part of it to life this year. Film Fest in the City has been a very popular part of the Festival in recent years and working with Unique Events again we hope to be able to create that fun atmosphere at our new airport based Drive-In Movies starting with two fantastic weekends in August.”

Unique Events Directors Penny Dougherty and Alan Thomson said: “We’re thrilled to be producing this brand-new event for Edinburgh and continuing our successful partnership with EIFF to deliver another exhilarating outdoor cinema experience. Each month, the Drive-In Movies will let audiences get-away from it all, with a packed programme of classic cinema in a fun, safe environment for family and friends, whilst supporting local businesses and events.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “Edinburgh is world renowned for its festivals and although things are a bit different at the moment, it’s important we all try to provide and hold on to little bits of normality where we can. We know that people are missing things they love to do such as heading off on holiday or trips to the cinema, so we are more than happy to try and provide a bit of both in one night.

“We’re looking forward to working with the EIFF and Unique to make this a success and see the Edinburgh Airport Drive-In really take-off.”

Like this: Like Loading...