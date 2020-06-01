There are many new major films and television series coming to some of the streaming services you might subscribe to.

Here are our suggestions:

Amazon Prime Video

On 4 June 2020, the first series of ‘Alex Rider’, comprising eight episodes, will be released with Otto Farrant playing the eponymous character.  It is based on the young adult spy novel series of the same name by Anthony Horowitz.  With 13 novels so far, from ‘Stormbreaker’, published in September 2000, to ‘Nightshade’, printed in April 2020, this television series, along with the latest book, marks the 20th anniversary of the character.  BAFTA winners Stephen Dillane (The Shooting of Thomas Hurndall) and Vicky McClure (This is England ’86) also star.

Netflix

The fourth and final series of ’13 Reasons Why’ will be available from 5 June 2020 with Dylan Minnette (Goosebumps) reprising his main role.  While the first series received positive reviews and a Golden Globe nomination for its leading performance by Katherine Langford (Knives Out), the second and third series have garnered negative feedback making this one of the most unpredictable offerings.

Disney+

Directed by Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk), the science fantasy adventure film ‘Artemis Fowl’, based on the 2001 novel of the same name, will featuring an ensemble cast that includes Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul), Colin Farrell (Dumbo) Josh Gad (Murder on the Orient Express) and Hong Chau (Downsizing) among others.  Originally scheduled to be released theatrically in August 2019 then May 2020, the film will finally be released digitally on 12 June 2020. 

Previous articleCoronavirus – live news from Edinburgh
Adam Zawadzki
I attended Dunfermline High School from 2010 to 2016. I wrote my own column called ‘Adam’s Adventures’ and other articles for the school magazine, the ‘Pupils’ Press’, for its first 12 issues over three years and solely edited the last four editions. I created the official high school ‘Yearbook DVD’ and produced the exclusive 2016 calendar during my last year, independently. I also volunteered at the school mathematics shop, the ‘Stationery Village’, for three years and was appointed prefect for four years. I am currently in fourth year studying the BA (Hons) Journalism course at Edinburgh Napier University and contribute as an arts writer to The Edinburgh Reporter. I have achieved The Duke of Edinburgh’s (Bronze) Award and received grade five level certification for electronic keyboard from Trinity College London. In my spare time, I enjoy photography and travelling by railway, catching up with my friends and family and visiting my caravan away in the country. I must admit that I love good food which is both a thrilling and dangerous relationship.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Click on a tab to select how you'd like to leave your comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.