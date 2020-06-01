There are many new major films and television series coming to some of the streaming services you might subscribe to.

Here are our suggestions:

Amazon Prime Video

On 4 June 2020, the first series of ‘Alex Rider’, comprising eight episodes, will be released with Otto Farrant playing the eponymous character. It is based on the young adult spy novel series of the same name by Anthony Horowitz. With 13 novels so far, from ‘Stormbreaker’, published in September 2000, to ‘Nightshade’, printed in April 2020, this television series, along with the latest book, marks the 20th anniversary of the character. BAFTA winners Stephen Dillane (The Shooting of Thomas Hurndall) and Vicky McClure (This is England ’86) also star.

Netflix

The fourth and final series of ’13 Reasons Why’ will be available from 5 June 2020 with Dylan Minnette (Goosebumps) reprising his main role. While the first series received positive reviews and a Golden Globe nomination for its leading performance by Katherine Langford (Knives Out), the second and third series have garnered negative feedback making this one of the most unpredictable offerings.

Disney+

Directed by Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk), the science fantasy adventure film ‘Artemis Fowl’, based on the 2001 novel of the same name, will featuring an ensemble cast that includes Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul), Colin Farrell (Dumbo) Josh Gad (Murder on the Orient Express) and Hong Chau (Downsizing) among others. Originally scheduled to be released theatrically in August 2019 then May 2020, the film will finally be released digitally on 12 June 2020.

