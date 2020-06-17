Police in Midlothian are appealing for information after a Silver Peugeot 208 was deliberately set on fire in Teviot Grove, Penicuik around 11pm last night.

Nobody was injured but officers investigating the incident have discovered that a dark coloured car was followed closely by a white/lighter coloured one being driven along Yarrow Court from the direction of Eastfield Farm Road around the time of the incident.

A black Golf with a broken number plate was seen in the area, in Strathesk Road, the previous evening, Monday, 15 June, and again on the night the car was set on fire.

A man was also seen near the car before it was set on fire and detectives would like to speak to him in connection with their enquiries.

He is described as 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins, of slim to medium build and was wearing a tracksuit.

A police spokesperson said: “Fortunately nobody was injured but the elderly owner of the vehicle used this car as his only way of getting out and about and has been left inconvenienced by its loss.

“Enquiries so far indicate that there were a number of vehicles and people around at the time of the fire and we are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help with our investigation. Anyone with CCTV footage who has not yet spoken to officers or with dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch.

“If you have any information please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4474 of Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

