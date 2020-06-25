Police are appealing for information after a cyclist suffered injuries in the Cramond area around 8.30pm on Friday 19th June 2020.

The 32 year old man was cycling his dark red Genesis Hybrid pedal cycle on Barnton Avenue when about 20 yards from the junction with Cramond Road South was unseated.

The exact cause of the incident is unknown, however there is the possibility that another vehicle may have been involved.

Images of the bike are attached and at this time it is unconfirmed if any other vehicles were involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2977 of 22 June.

