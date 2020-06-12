A police investigation is underway after a man suffered head injuries during an assault which took place around 10pm on Thursday night in Regent Road near the statue of Robert Burns.

The assailant is described as slim with a Scottish accent, and was wearing a white jacket. He ran off in the direction of Abbeyhill.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said there was no link between the assault and recent rows over the statues of controversial historical figures, like Henry Dundas and Robert Milligan, both of whom had links to the international slave trade.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor, Violence Reduction Unit, Gayfield Police Station, said: “Officers are currently checking CCTV in the area and making enquiries, however, would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this attack happen.

“Any information can be passed to officers at Gayfield Police Station via 101. Please quote reference number 4072 of 11 June 2020 when calling. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...