Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage motorcyclist was injured during a crash with a car in West Lothian.

The incident happened around 3pm yesterday afternoon and involved a white motorcycle and a blue Vauxhall car on Ladeside Road, Blackburn.

The 18-year-old sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the car, who stopped at the scene, was not injured in the crash.

Constable Susan Nisbet said: “We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or was in the area around that time and has dashcam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2043 of 3 June 2020.“

