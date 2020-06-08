Police are appealing for information to help trace a woman who launched a “violent unprovoked attack” on another woman on a footpath near Raeburn Rigg in Livingston

The attack took place around 11pm on Thursday night.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to St John’s Hospital with a serious injury and later released.

Police are asking anyone with any information related to the incident to get in touch.

The suspect is described as a woman, thought to be about 50-years-old, of slim build with blonde hair.

Detective sergeant John Bowerbank, from Livingston Police Station, said: “This appears to be have been a violent unprovoked attack which left the woman with a serious injury.

“I am appealing to anyone in the area at that time who saw anything to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1231 of June 6.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

