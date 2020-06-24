Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery at a shop premises on Ashley Terrace which took place around 7pm last night.

An unidentified man entered the store approached staff at the till and made a muffled request whilst showing a knife in his waistband. He threatened staff to open the register and took a three figure sum of cash.

He left on foot and is believed to have headed towards Harrison Gardens.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The man is described as being black, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, of a medium build and around 5ft 10ins tall. He was wearing a dark grey suit jacket, a black hooded top with the hood up, black trousers and black leather shoes. His face was covered with a black scarf and dark coloured sunglasses.

Detective Constable Zaira Marker of Corstorphine CID said: “Nobody was injured but this was a frightening experience for staff and customers alike.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible, including reviewing CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who believes they may have information which could help identify the man or who was in the area at the time of robbery is urged to contact police as soon as they can.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3084 of 23 June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Like this: Like Loading...