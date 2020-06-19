Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in which took place between 2am and 4am on Tuesday, 16 June, at Storms and Saints Tattoo Studio in McLeod Street in Broxburn.

Specialist equipment, games consoles, computer equipment, rare collectable figurines and an amount of cash was taken.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives are keen to speak to anyone with information on a man believed to have been involved. He is described as white, slim, and with a dark beard. He was wearing dark clothing with a hood.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Detective Constable Peter Baxter, of Livingston CID, said: “At a difficult time for small businesses the owner of this studio has lost a substantial amount of equipment vital to her livelihood as well as a sum of cash.”

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of this break-in and seen something suspicious to get in touch. In particular, we are keen to speak to a man walking his dog on the nearby canal path off Greendykes Road in Broxburn.”

“We are also keen to make contact with any drivers who were in the area, including Fergusson Road, McLeod Street and Greendykes Road, and may have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation.”

“Additionally, I would also like to highlight the potential dangers to public well-being should the specialist tattoo equipment be used by anyone who is not experienced in doing so.”

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1203, of Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

