Police are appealing for information following a collision involving a police vehicle and a motorcycle which took place around 1.40pm yesterday afternoon on Marionville Avenue.

The collision involved an off-road Kawasaki motorcycle and a marked Police Scotland BMW X5.

The 36-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries. Neither of the officers in the police vehicle were injured.

The road was closed to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “We are working to establish the circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone who may have seen the incident or who has any other information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to other road users who were in the area at the time, particularly if they have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1726 of 5 June.”

