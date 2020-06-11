Volunteers from Kinghorn RNLI helped rescue a woman after she fell into the water last night in East Lothian.

Emergency services were alerted by a member of the public and on their arrival the woman was approximately 30 feet from the Port Seton harbour wall.

The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she was treated for minor injuries.

Police Scotland said: “Local officers were called to Port Seton harbour in response to a report from a member of the public about a female having fallen into the water from the harbour wall.

“Colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service and Coastguard were also contacted. On arrival of the ambulance, the female was seen to be within the water approximately 30 feet from the wall.”

