Police are appealing for help to identify a woman whose body was recovered from the River Forth in South Queensferry.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Society Road west of South Queensferry at around 9.45am on Saturday morning.

The woman’s body was recovered with the aid of HM coastguard.

Her death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

Police are now appealing for information in identifying the woman who is described as approximately early to mid-30s and 5ft 5in tall with slim build.

She has dark shoulder length hair which was dyed red and has four small tattoos in a cluster on her outer leg above her right ankle, consisting of a fire symbol and a symbol similar to multiple apostrophes in a circle.

She was wearing two necklaces, both of a thread like material, one was red/orange in colour and the other green. One had small silver stars and the other green gemstones.

Anyone who may be able to assist identifying the woman is asked to call police on 101.

Like this: Like Loading...