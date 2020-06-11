The council took a decision today not to add the North Edinburgh Arts (NEA) proposal to a list being put forward for competitive government funding.

NEA had lodged a statement by way of a deputation and are disappointed that this was not heeded.

Lesley Hinds, Chair North Edinburgh Arts, said: “Today we learned The City of Edinburgh Council Policy and Sustainablity Committee decided, at this time, not to submit the NEA development bid for consideration under the Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant scheme.



“NEA is, of course, disappointed with this outcome. However with the positive support from Councillors and officers, at the committee, NEA will continue to work in partnership with the Council and community to deliver a Community Hub, as the final phase for the regeneration of McMiillan Square in Muirhouse.



“NEA is at stage 2 of both a Community Asset Transfer bid, and related Scottish Land Fund bid to transfer NEA fully into community ownership, and to enable the organisation to lead on the development of a creative and community hub; much needed by the local community pre-Covid, arguably more in the period to follow, post pandemic.

“NEA has wide support with 96% of local residents consulted fully supporting the plans, alongside cross-party support from local, Scottish and UK elected representatives following briefings early this year, tabling our vision and full business case..



“The Business Case, Architect sketch, and development timetable will be presented, again, to officers and Councillors over the coming weeks. With NEA working to ensure the next report considered by the Council achieves a positive outcome, for NEA, for McMillan Square, and for our local community.”





Like this: Like Loading...